Analysts Set Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) Target Price at $44.25

Posted by on Jul 28th, 2024

Shares of Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCIGet Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the four brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $44.25.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on GBCI shares. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Glacier Bancorp from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Glacier Bancorp from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Stephens reduced their price target on shares of Glacier Bancorp from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Glacier Bancorp to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Glacier Bancorp

Institutional Trading of Glacier Bancorp

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Glacier Bancorp by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,350,243 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $510,312,000 after acquiring an additional 80,251 shares in the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP raised its stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 34.0% during the fourth quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 3,239,276 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $133,847,000 after purchasing an additional 821,199 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Glacier Bancorp by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,314,970 shares of the bank’s stock worth $95,661,000 after purchasing an additional 96,347 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in Glacier Bancorp by 60.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,924,997 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $77,539,000 after buying an additional 724,089 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors increased its stake in Glacier Bancorp by 45.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,822,994 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $75,326,000 after buying an additional 566,513 shares during the period. 80.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Glacier Bancorp Trading Up 2.0 %

GBCI opened at $46.23 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. Glacier Bancorp has a one year low of $26.83 and a one year high of $46.78. The company has a market cap of $5.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.42 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.23.

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCIGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The bank reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $306.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.43 million. Glacier Bancorp had a net margin of 15.15% and a return on equity of 6.06%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Glacier Bancorp will post 1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Glacier Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 9th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 9th. Glacier Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 75.43%.

About Glacier Bancorp

(Get Free Report

Glacier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Glacier Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, community organizations, and public entities in the United States. The company offers retail banking, business banking, and mortgage origination and loan servicing services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Glacier Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glacier Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.