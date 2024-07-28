Analysts Set Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J) Price Target at $156.82

Shares of Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $156.82.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on J shares. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $161.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. William Blair lowered Jacobs Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Jacobs Solutions from $168.00 to $163.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Jacobs Solutions from $154.00 to $153.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th.

Jacobs Solutions Price Performance

Shares of Jacobs Solutions stock opened at $145.98 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $18.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $140.80 and its 200 day moving average is $142.61. Jacobs Solutions has a one year low of $120.71 and a one year high of $154.50.

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $4.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.33 billion. Jacobs Solutions had a net margin of 3.83% and a return on equity of 14.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.81 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Jacobs Solutions will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Jacobs Solutions Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 26th. Jacobs Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.39%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Jacobs Solutions

In related news, CFO Kevin C. Berryman sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.31, for a total transaction of $217,965.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 231,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,654,377.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Steven J. Demetriou sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.43, for a total transaction of $976,010.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 541,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,450,871.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Kevin C. Berryman sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.31, for a total transaction of $217,965.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 231,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,654,377.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,500 shares of company stock worth $3,180,575 in the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Jacobs Solutions

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in Jacobs Solutions by 268.4% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,891,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,623,000 after purchasing an additional 2,106,589 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 134.6% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,658,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,215,000 after acquiring an additional 951,369 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 117.2% during the fourth quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 615,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,865,000 after acquiring an additional 332,053 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Jacobs Solutions by 14,897.6% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 321,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,737,000 after purchasing an additional 319,404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baupost Group LLC MA boosted its stake in Jacobs Solutions by 49.2% during the 4th quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 727,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,467,000 after purchasing an additional 240,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.65% of the company’s stock.

About Jacobs Solutions

Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, engineering, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, Divergent Solutions, and PA Consulting segments.

