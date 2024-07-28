Analysts Set Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Target Price at $986.05

Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $1,007.85.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Lam Research from $880.00 to $850.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Lam Research from $865.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Lam Research from $935.00 to $960.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Monday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,100.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on shares of Lam Research from $1,100.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th.

Lam Research Stock Up 1.2 %

LRCX stock opened at $894.64 on Thursday. Lam Research has a 52 week low of $574.42 and a 52 week high of $1,130.00. The company has a market capitalization of $116.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1,010.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $942.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Shares of Lam Research are going to split before the market opens on Thursday, October 3rd. The 10-1 split was announced on Tuesday, May 21st. The newly issued shares will be distributed to shareholders after the closing bell on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The semiconductor company reported $7.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.26 by $0.53. Lam Research had a net margin of 25.35% and a return on equity of 45.96%. The business had revenue of $3.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $6.99 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Lam Research will post 29.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lam Research Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 18th were issued a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 18th. Lam Research’s payout ratio is 29.42%.

Lam Research announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, May 21st that permits the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor company to buy up to 8.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Patrick J. Lord sold 60 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $921.54, for a total transaction of $55,292.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,104,539.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Lam Research news, EVP Patrick J. Lord sold 60 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $921.54, for a total value of $55,292.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,104,539.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Timothy Archer sold 9,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,070.39, for a total transaction of $10,329,263.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 84,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,596,739.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,786 shares of company stock worth $17,802,292 in the last quarter. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lam Research

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LRCX. DSM Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Lam Research in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Partnership Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. RFP Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 52.2% in the 2nd quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 35 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the period. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.61% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

