Analysts Set LifeMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFMD) Price Target at $12.17

LifeMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFMD – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $12.17.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of LifeMD from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on shares of LifeMD from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of LifeMD in a research report on Friday, May 10th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of LifeMD in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on LifeMD from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 11th.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LFMD. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of LifeMD by 23.9% in the 4th quarter. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC now owns 688,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,704,000 after acquiring an additional 132,850 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in LifeMD by 261.8% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 116,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,198,000 after purchasing an additional 84,413 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in LifeMD during the third quarter valued at about $266,000. Jump Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of LifeMD by 50.2% during the fourth quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 111,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $926,000 after buying an additional 37,339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of LifeMD in the fourth quarter worth about $153,000. Institutional investors own 35.52% of the company’s stock.

LifeMD stock opened at $7.03 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $293.57 million, a P/E ratio of -9.50 and a beta of 1.24. LifeMD has a one year low of $3.45 and a one year high of $12.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.83, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.12.

LifeMD (NASDAQ:LFMD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $44.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.66 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that LifeMD will post -0.25 EPS for the current year.

LifeMD, Inc operates as a direct-to-patient telehealth company that connects consumers to healthcare professionals for medical care in the United States. The company offers telehealth platform comprising RexMD, a men's telehealth brand that provides access to virtual medical treatment for a variety of men's health needs from licensed physician; ShapiroMD that provides virtual medical treatment, prescription medications, patented doctor formulated OTC products, topical compounded medications, and medical devices treating male and female hair loss; NavaMD, a female-oriented tele-dermatology that offers virtual medical treatment from dermatologists and other providers; and prescription oral and compounded topical medications to treat aging and acne; and Cleared which provides personalized treatments for allergy, asthma and immunology, including in-home tests for both environmental and food allergies, prescriptions for allergies and asthma and immunotherapies for treating chronic allergies.

