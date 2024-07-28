Analysts Set Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) PT at $42.59

Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-four brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $42.59.

RBLX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Roth Capital downgraded Roblox from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Roblox from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Roblox from $42.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Benchmark cut their target price on shares of Roblox from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $35.00 price target (down from $55.00) on shares of Roblox in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th.

Roblox Price Performance

Shares of NYSE RBLX opened at $40.51 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.04, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Roblox has a 1-year low of $24.88 and a 1-year high of $47.20. The business has a 50-day moving average of $36.74 and a 200-day moving average of $38.09. The company has a market capitalization of $23.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.78 and a beta of 1.59.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $0.10. Roblox had a negative net margin of 39.19% and a negative return on equity of 1,110.40%. The business had revenue of $923.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $918.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.44) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Roblox will post -1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Michael Guthrie sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $31,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 374,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,112,155. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Roblox news, CFO Michael Guthrie sold 900 shares of Roblox stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $31,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 374,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,112,155. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Gregory Baszucki sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.45, for a total value of $525,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,708,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $392,712,991.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 476,889 shares of company stock valued at $17,575,955 over the last three months. Company insiders own 22.15% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Roblox by 3,188.8% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 84,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,873,000 after purchasing an additional 82,143 shares during the period. Kodai Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Roblox in the 4th quarter valued at $6,805,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Roblox by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC bought a new position in Roblox during the fourth quarter worth $1,660,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Roblox by 40.8% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 156,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,138,000 after purchasing an additional 45,237 shares during the last quarter. 91.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Roblox

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D experience; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the platform.

