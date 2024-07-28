Analysts Set Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) Target Price at $60.00

Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the nine research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $60.00.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Tyson Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Barclays upgraded Tyson Foods from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $69.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Bank of America cut their price target on Tyson Foods from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, HSBC boosted their price objective on Tyson Foods from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “reduce” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th.

Tyson Foods Price Performance

NYSE:TSN opened at $61.01 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $57.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.93. Tyson Foods has a 12 month low of $44.94 and a 12 month high of $62.04. The firm has a market cap of $21.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.23. Tyson Foods had a positive return on equity of 3.53% and a negative net margin of 1.16%. The firm had revenue of $13.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.04) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Tyson Foods will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tyson Foods Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently -110.11%.

Institutional Trading of Tyson Foods

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TSN. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its position in Tyson Foods by 79.2% in the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 10,550,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,605,000 after purchasing an additional 4,662,332 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in Tyson Foods by 153.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,827,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,456,000 after acquiring an additional 2,920,479 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Tyson Foods during the 4th quarter valued at about $89,286,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in Tyson Foods by 76.9% in the 4th quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,369,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,465,139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in Tyson Foods by 14,668.0% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 632,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,139,000 after purchasing an additional 628,084 shares during the period. 67.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Tyson Foods

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

See Also

