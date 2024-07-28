Analyzing Amesite (NASDAQ:AMST) and Information Analysis (OTCMKTS:IAIC)

Information Analysis (OTCMKTS:IAIC – Get Free Report) and Amesite (NASDAQ:AMST – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends, earnings and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Information Analysis and Amesite, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Information Analysis 0 0 0 0 N/A Amesite 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Profitability

3.6% of Amesite shares are held by institutional investors. 23.8% of Information Analysis shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 37.9% of Amesite shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Information Analysis and Amesite’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Information Analysis 3.72% 18.48% 9.33% Amesite -1,598.47% -86.32% -82.41%

Volatility & Risk

Information Analysis has a beta of 3.25, indicating that its share price is 225% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Amesite has a beta of 1.41, indicating that its share price is 41% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Information Analysis and Amesite’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Information Analysis $13.90 million 0.00 $410,000.00 $0.04 N/A Amesite $850,000.00 7.80 -$4.15 million N/A N/A

Information Analysis has higher revenue and earnings than Amesite.

Summary

Information Analysis beats Amesite on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Information Analysis

Information Analysis, Inc. provides information technology services. The firm engages in the business of modernizing client information systems, developing and maintaining information technology systems, and performing consulting services to government and commercial organizations. It specializes in legacy systems modernization, ebusiness solutions, enterprise portals, system migration and re-hosting services, and enterprise application integration. The company was founded by Sandor Rosenberg in 1979 and is headquartered in Fairfax, VA.

About Amesite

Amesite Inc., an artificial intelligence driven platform and course designer, that provides online products in the United States. The company uses machine learning to offer a mass customized experience to learners. It serves businesses, universities and colleges, K-12 schools, museums, and non-profit organizations. Amesite Inc. was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Detroit, Michigan.

