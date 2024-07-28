Analyzing JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS) and Pixelworks (NASDAQ:PXLW)

Pixelworks (NASDAQ:PXLW – Get Free Report) and JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

21.4% of Pixelworks shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 35.8% of JinkoSolar shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.7% of Pixelworks shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 19.8% of JinkoSolar shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Pixelworks has a beta of 1.63, indicating that its share price is 63% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, JinkoSolar has a beta of 0.38, indicating that its share price is 62% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pixelworks $65.77 million 0.86 -$26.18 million ($0.39) -2.50 JinkoSolar $16.72 billion 0.07 $485.56 million $6.41 3.35

This table compares Pixelworks and JinkoSolar’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

JinkoSolar has higher revenue and earnings than Pixelworks. Pixelworks is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than JinkoSolar, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Pixelworks and JinkoSolar’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pixelworks -33.22% -55.94% -22.24% JinkoSolar 2.74% 11.12% 2.81%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Pixelworks and JinkoSolar, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pixelworks 0 0 3 0 3.00 JinkoSolar 1 5 0 0 1.83

Pixelworks currently has a consensus target price of $2.50, indicating a potential upside of 156.04%. JinkoSolar has a consensus target price of $26.60, indicating a potential upside of 23.84%. Given Pixelworks’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Pixelworks is more favorable than JinkoSolar.

Summary

JinkoSolar beats Pixelworks on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Pixelworks

Pixelworks, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets semiconductor and software solutions for mobile, home and enterprise, and cinema markets in the United States, Japan, China, Taiwan, Korea, and Europe. The company offers imageprocessor integrated circuits, such as embedded microprocessors, digital signal processing technology, and software that control the operations and signal processing within high-end display systems; visual processor integrated circuits that works with a mobile application processor; and transcoder integrated circuits which includes software that control the operations and signal processing for converting multiple bitrates, resolutions and codecs to provide bandwidth efficient video transmissions based on industry standard protocols. It also provides software and platform licensing products comprising Pixelworks Pro Software, a software that enables development and customize the look and feel of mobile products by use of various features, such as absolute color accuracy, HDR tone mapping, SDR-to-HDR conversion, and others; and TrueCut Motion Platform, content creation tool which provides the ability to dial in a motion look on a shot-by-shot basis. The company distributes its products to integrators, branded manufacturers, and branded suppliers. Pixelworks, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is based in Portland, Oregon.

About JinkoSolar

JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, production, and marketing of photovoltaic products. The company offers solar modules, silicon wafers, solar cells, recovered silicon materials, and silicon ingots. It also provides solar system integration services; solar power generation and solar system EPC services; and energy storage system, as well as undertakes solar power projects. The company sells its products to distributors, project developers, system integrators, and manufacturers of solar power products under the JinkoSolar brand. As of December 31, 2023, it had an integrated annual capacity of 85 gigawatts (GW) for mono wafers; 90 GW for solar cells; and 110 GW for solar modules. It operates in China, the United States, Mexico, Australia, Japan, the United Arab Emirates, Turkey, Jordan, Vietnam, Egypt, Spain, Germany, and internationally. JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Shangrao, the People's Republic of China.

