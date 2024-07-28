Analyzing LENZ Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LENZ) & Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL)

Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL – Get Free Report) and LENZ Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LENZ – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and profitability.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Autolus Therapeutics and LENZ Therapeutics’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Autolus Therapeutics $1.70 million 730.83 -$208.38 million ($1.20) -3.89 LENZ Therapeutics N/A N/A -$124.65 million N/A N/A

LENZ Therapeutics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Autolus Therapeutics.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Autolus Therapeutics 0 1 4 0 2.80 LENZ Therapeutics 0 0 5 0 3.00

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Autolus Therapeutics and LENZ Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Autolus Therapeutics presently has a consensus price target of $8.70, suggesting a potential upside of 86.30%. LENZ Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $31.33, suggesting a potential upside of 30.72%. Given Autolus Therapeutics’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Autolus Therapeutics is more favorable than LENZ Therapeutics.

Volatility and Risk

Autolus Therapeutics has a beta of 2.11, indicating that its stock price is 111% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, LENZ Therapeutics has a beta of 0.38, indicating that its stock price is 62% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Autolus Therapeutics and LENZ Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Autolus Therapeutics N/A -80.21% -41.47% LENZ Therapeutics N/A -39.55% -33.40%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

72.8% of Autolus Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 54.3% of LENZ Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 25.7% of Autolus Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 38.4% of LENZ Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

LENZ Therapeutics beats Autolus Therapeutics on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Autolus Therapeutics

Autolus Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune diseases. The company's clinical-stage programs include obecabtagene autoleucel (AUTO1), a CD19-targeting programmed T cell investigational therapy that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial for the treatment of adult ALL; AUTO1/22, which is in a Phase 1 clinical trial in pediatric patients with relapsed or refractory ALL; AUTO4, a programmed T cell investigational therapy for the treatment of peripheral T-cell lymphoma targeting TRBC1 and TRBC2; AUTO6NG, a programmed T cell investigational therapy targeting GD2 in development for the treatment of neuroblastoma; and AUTO8, a product candidate to treat multiple myeloma. It focuses on developing AUTO5, a preclinical TRBC2 programmed T cell product candidate for the treatment of peripheral T-cell lymphoma. Autolus Therapeutics plc was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

About LENZ Therapeutics

LENZ Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies to improve vision in the United States. Its product candidates include LNZ100 and LNZ101 which are in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of presbyopia. The company is headquartered in Del Mar, California.

