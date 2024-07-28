Anghami Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGH) Short Interest Down 17.5% in July

Anghami Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGH – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 48,900 shares, a decline of 17.5% from the June 30th total of 59,300 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 29,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days.
Anghami Price Performance
NASDAQ ANGH opened at $0.98 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.11. Anghami has a 12-month low of $0.63 and a 12-month high of $3.49.
About Anghami
