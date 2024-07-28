Anglo American (OTCMKTS:NGLOY) Raised to “Buy” at UBS Group

Anglo American (OTCMKTS:NGLOY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Marketbeat reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on NGLOY. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Anglo American from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Anglo American from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,733.33.

OTCMKTS NGLOY opened at $15.33 on Friday. Anglo American has a 52-week low of $10.37 and a 52-week high of $17.60. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.85.

Anglo American plc operates as a mining company in the United Kingdom and internationally. It explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals and nickel, steelmaking coal, and iron ore; and nickel, polyhalite, and manganese ores. Anglo American plc was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

