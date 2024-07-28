Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) Given New $23.50 Price Target at Compass Point

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by analysts at Compass Point from $22.00 to $23.50 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Compass Point’s target price indicates a potential upside of 18.33% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Jonestrading reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.25.

NYSE NLY opened at $19.86 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. The company has a market cap of $9.94 billion, a PE ratio of -20.47 and a beta of 1.54. Annaly Capital Management has a 52 week low of $14.52 and a 52 week high of $21.07. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.41.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.02. Annaly Capital Management had a negative net margin of 12.02% and a positive return on equity of 15.24%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $318.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Annaly Capital Management will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,300,019 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $954,941,000 after buying an additional 1,619,729 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 17,449,356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $343,578,000 after buying an additional 278,391 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 159.7% in the 4th quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 6,118,940 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $118,524,000 after buying an additional 3,762,652 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Annaly Capital Management in the 4th quarter worth approximately $110,244,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,092,118 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $77,996,000 after buying an additional 41,069 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.56% of the company’s stock.

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, engages in mortgage finance. The company invests in agency mortgage-backed securities collateralized by residential mortgages; non-agency residential whole loans and securitized products within the residential and commercial markets; mortgage servicing rights; agency commercial mortgage-backed securities; to-be-announced forward contracts; residential mortgage loans; and agency or private label credit risk transfer securities.

