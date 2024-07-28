ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Sunday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on ANSS. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $345.00 price target on shares of ANSYS in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. KeyCorp began coverage on ANSYS in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ANSYS has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $320.00.

ANSYS Stock Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ ANSS opened at $312.26 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $323.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $331.05. ANSYS has a one year low of $258.01 and a one year high of $364.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a current ratio of 2.80. The company has a market capitalization of $27.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.70, a P/E/G ratio of 6.92 and a beta of 1.11.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The software maker reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.93 by ($0.54). ANSYS had a net margin of 19.51% and a return on equity of 10.45%. The business had revenue of $466.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $549.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.45 EPS. ANSYS’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that ANSYS will post 7.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 159 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.81, for a total transaction of $52,598.79. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,251,123.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ANSS. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ANSYS in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in ANSYS by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 311 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd boosted its holdings in ANSYS by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 843 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in ANSYS by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 16,034 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,818,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the period. Finally, Wendell David Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ANSYS during the 4th quarter valued at about $200,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.39% of the company’s stock.

ANSYS Company Profile

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services for engineers, designers, researchers, and students in the United States, Japan, Germany, China, Hong Kong, South Korea, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization; the Ansys Mechanical product, an element analysis software; LS-DYNA solver for multiphysics simulation; and power analysis and optimization software suite.

