Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG) Hits New 52-Week High at $68.69

Shares of Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $68.69 and last traded at $67.79, with a volume of 17111 shares. The stock had previously closed at $66.05.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

APOG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Apogee Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Apogee Enterprises from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th.

Apogee Enterprises Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $62.88 and its 200-day moving average is $59.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The company has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.00 and a beta of 1.00.

Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.28. Apogee Enterprises had a net margin of 7.72% and a return on equity of 24.74%. The business had revenue of $331.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $333.22 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Apogee Enterprises, Inc. will post 4.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apogee Enterprises Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 10th. Apogee Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.53%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Apogee Enterprises

In other Apogee Enterprises news, insider Brent C. Jewell sold 7,500 shares of Apogee Enterprises stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.79, for a total transaction of $463,425.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 66 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,078.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Ty R. Silberhorn sold 10,679 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.10, for a total value of $673,844.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 110,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,991,858.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Brent C. Jewell sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.79, for a total transaction of $463,425.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 66 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,078.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,727 shares of company stock valued at $3,196,443 over the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Apogee Enterprises

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 1.8% in the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 11,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $697,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 15,235 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $814,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 31.4% in the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 929 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 1.4% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 19,329 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,144,000 after buying an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 133,870 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,150,000 after buying an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.05% of the company’s stock.

Apogee Enterprises Company Profile

Apogee Enterprises, Inc provides architectural products and services for enclosing buildings, and glass and acrylic products used for preservation, protection, and enhanced viewing in the United States, Canada, and Brazil. The company operates in four segments: Architectural Framing Systems, Architectural Glass, Architectural Services, and Large-Scale Optical (LSO).

Featured Articles

