AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF) PT Raised to $300.00

AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by equities research analysts at KeyCorp from $275.00 to $300.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the software maker’s stock. KeyCorp’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 29.90% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on APPF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of AppFolio from $260.00 to $328.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of AppFolio from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $241.00 price objective on shares of AppFolio in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Piper Sandler Companies reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of AppFolio in a research report on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of AppFolio from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, AppFolio currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $277.75.

Shares of APPF opened at $230.95 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 111.57 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $242.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $231.18. AppFolio has a 12 month low of $164.29 and a 12 month high of $274.56.

AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The software maker reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $197.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.57 million. AppFolio had a net margin of 17.32% and a return on equity of 29.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.53) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that AppFolio will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other AppFolio news, major shareholder Maurice J. Duca sold 4,462 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.19, for a total value of $1,165,429.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 49,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,003,082.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other AppFolio news, Director Timothy K. Bliss sold 41,730 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.32, for a total value of $9,694,713.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 58,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,537,286.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Maurice J. Duca sold 4,462 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.19, for a total transaction of $1,165,429.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 49,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,003,082.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 130,444 shares of company stock worth $31,124,559 in the last quarter. Insiders own 9.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of AppFolio by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,152,626 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $531,139,000 after acquiring an additional 73,965 shares during the period. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC grew its position in shares of AppFolio by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 421,309 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $72,988,000 after acquiring an additional 15,283 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of AppFolio by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 241,801 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $59,137,000 after acquiring an additional 28,673 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of AppFolio during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,458,000. Finally, Zeno Equity Partners LLP grew its position in shares of AppFolio by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Zeno Equity Partners LLP now owns 205,781 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $50,774,000 after acquiring an additional 12,786 shares during the period. 62.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AppFolio, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud business management solutions for the real estate industry in the United States. The company provides a cloud-based platform that enables users to automate and optimize common workflows; tools that assist with leasing, maintenance, and accounting; and other technology and services offered by third parties.

