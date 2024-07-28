AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF) Shares Down 5% After Insider Selling

AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 5% on Friday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $245.00 and last traded at $246.11. 68,665 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 300,091 shares. The stock had previously closed at $259.07.

Specifically, major shareholder Maurice J. Duca sold 4,462 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.19, for a total value of $1,165,429.78. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 49,784 shares in the company, valued at $13,003,082.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other AppFolio news, Director Timothy K. Bliss sold 41,730 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.32, for a total transaction of $9,694,713.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 58,270 shares in the company, valued at $13,537,286.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Maurice J. Duca sold 4,462 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.19, for a total value of $1,165,429.78. Following the sale, the insider now owns 49,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,003,082.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 130,444 shares of company stock worth $31,124,559. 9.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on APPF. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $241.00 price objective on shares of AppFolio in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of AppFolio from $215.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of AppFolio from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler Companies reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of AppFolio in a research note on Friday. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of AppFolio from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $277.75.

The company has a market cap of $8.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 111.57 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $242.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $231.18.

AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The software maker reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.16. AppFolio had a return on equity of 29.03% and a net margin of 17.32%. The firm had revenue of $197.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.53) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 34.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that AppFolio, Inc. will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in AppFolio by 103.1% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 34,881 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,043,000 after acquiring an additional 17,706 shares during the last quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp bought a new stake in AppFolio in the fourth quarter worth approximately $966,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in AppFolio in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AppFolio by 497.7% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 43,552 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,545,000 after buying an additional 36,265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Long Walk Management LP grew its position in shares of AppFolio by 62.7% during the 4th quarter. Long Walk Management LP now owns 122,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $21,135,000 after buying an additional 47,000 shares during the period. 62.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AppFolio, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud business management solutions for the real estate industry in the United States. The company provides a cloud-based platform that enables users to automate and optimize common workflows; tools that assist with leasing, maintenance, and accounting; and other technology and services offered by third parties.

