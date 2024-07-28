Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) PT Raised to $250.00 at Raymond James

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by stock analysts at Raymond James from $200.00 to $250.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the iPhone maker’s stock. Raymond James’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 14.70% from the stock’s previous close.

Get Apple alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Melius Research boosted their price target on shares of Apple from $227.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Apple from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Loop Capital raised shares of Apple from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $170.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised shares of Apple from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $196.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Apple presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $230.09.

Get Our Latest Analysis on AAPL

Apple Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $217.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.34 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.90, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s 50-day moving average is $210.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $190.10. Apple has a 1-year low of $164.07 and a 1-year high of $237.23.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $90.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.37 billion. Apple had a net margin of 26.31% and a return on equity of 148.33%. Apple’s revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.52 EPS. Analysts forecast that Apple will post 6.59 EPS for the current year.

Apple announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, May 2nd that allows the company to buyback $110.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the iPhone maker to reacquire up to 3.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.58, for a total transaction of $14,368,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,359,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $835,207,570.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.58, for a total transaction of $14,368,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,359,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $835,207,570.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,999 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.40, for a total transaction of $951,809.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 29,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,574,531.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Apple

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Yeomans Consulting Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,713,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,511 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,986,000 after purchasing an additional 1,643 shares in the last quarter. GLOBALT Investments LLC GA purchased a new position in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,406,000. Barden Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 132.8% in the 4th quarter. Barden Capital Management Inc. now owns 32,636 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $6,283,000 after purchasing an additional 18,615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunpointe LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,782,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.41% of the company’s stock.

About Apple

(Get Free Report)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.