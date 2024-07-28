Applied DNA Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:APDN) Short Interest Update

Applied DNA Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:APDN – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 587,800 shares, a decrease of 23.9% from the June 30th total of 772,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,040,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.
A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Applied DNA Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on Applied DNA Sciences from $7.00 to $1.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 10th.
APDN opened at $0.41 on Friday. Applied DNA Sciences has a 12 month low of $0.33 and a 12 month high of $37.20. The stock has a market cap of $401,898.00, a P/E ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 0.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.16.
Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The technology company reported ($5.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($4.60) by ($0.71). Applied DNA Sciences had a negative net margin of 222.33% and a negative return on equity of 306.32%. The business had revenue of $0.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.90 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Applied DNA Sciences will post -2.95 EPS for the current year.
Applied DNA Sciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes technologies to produce and detect deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Therapeutic DNA Production Services; MDx Testing Services; and DNA Tagging and Security Products and Services.
