Applied DNA Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:APDN) Short Interest Update

Applied DNA Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:APDN – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 587,800 shares, a decrease of 23.9% from the June 30th total of 772,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,040,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Applied DNA Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on Applied DNA Sciences from $7.00 to $1.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 10th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Applied DNA Sciences stock. AMH Equity Ltd grew its position in shares of Applied DNA Sciences, Inc. ( NASDAQ:APDN Free Report ) by 46.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 540,385 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 170,385 shares during the quarter. AMH Equity Ltd owned 63.57% of Applied DNA Sciences worth $222,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.22% of the company’s stock.

APDN opened at $0.41 on Friday. Applied DNA Sciences has a 12 month low of $0.33 and a 12 month high of $37.20. The stock has a market cap of $401,898.00, a P/E ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 0.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.16.

Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The technology company reported ($5.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($4.60) by ($0.71). Applied DNA Sciences had a negative net margin of 222.33% and a negative return on equity of 306.32%. The business had revenue of $0.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.90 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Applied DNA Sciences will post -2.95 EPS for the current year.

Applied DNA Sciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes technologies to produce and detect deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Therapeutic DNA Production Services; MDx Testing Services; and DNA Tagging and Security Products and Services.

