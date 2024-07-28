Applied Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLT) Short Interest Up 44.0% in July

Applied Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,100,000 shares, a growth of 44.0% from the June 30th total of 6,320,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 976,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 9.3 days.
Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Applied Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.00.
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of APLT. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Applied Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Applied Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $87,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in Applied Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $81,000. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Applied Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $228,000. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new stake in Applied Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $272,000. 98.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
APLT opened at $5.22 on Friday. Applied Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.18 and a twelve month high of $9.39. The firm has a market cap of $596.49 million, a P/E ratio of -2.84 and a beta of 1.99. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.75.
Applied Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APLT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $0.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.00 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Applied Therapeutics will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Applied Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of a pipeline of novel product candidates against validated molecular targets in indications of high unmet medical need in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is AT-007 (also called govorestat) that has completed phase 3 for the treatment of galactosemia in healthy volunteers and adults, in pediatric clinical study for the treatment of galactosemia in kids, for treating enzyme sorbitol dehydrogenase, and for the treatment of phosphomannomutase enzyme-CDG.
