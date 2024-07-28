Applied Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLT) Short Interest Up 44.0% in July

Applied Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,100,000 shares, a growth of 44.0% from the June 30th total of 6,320,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 976,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 9.3 days.

Get Applied Therapeutics alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Applied Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.00.

View Our Latest Report on Applied Therapeutics

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Applied Therapeutics news, CFO Leslie D. Funtleyder sold 16,980 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.32, for a total transaction of $73,353.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 291,441 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,259,025.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, CEO Shoshana Shendelman sold 61,795 shares of Applied Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.32, for a total transaction of $266,954.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,756,019 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,226,002.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Leslie D. Funtleyder sold 16,980 shares of Applied Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.32, for a total value of $73,353.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 291,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,259,025.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 250,778 shares of company stock worth $1,066,861. 8.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of APLT. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Applied Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Applied Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $87,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in Applied Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $81,000. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Applied Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $228,000. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new stake in Applied Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $272,000. 98.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Applied Therapeutics Stock Performance

APLT opened at $5.22 on Friday. Applied Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.18 and a twelve month high of $9.39. The firm has a market cap of $596.49 million, a P/E ratio of -2.84 and a beta of 1.99. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.75.

Applied Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APLT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $0.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.00 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Applied Therapeutics will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Applied Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Applied Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of a pipeline of novel product candidates against validated molecular targets in indications of high unmet medical need in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is AT-007 (also called govorestat) that has completed phase 3 for the treatment of galactosemia in healthy volunteers and adults, in pediatric clinical study for the treatment of galactosemia in kids, for treating enzyme sorbitol dehydrogenase, and for the treatment of phosphomannomutase enzyme-CDG.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.