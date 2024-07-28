AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) Trading Up 6% Following Strong Earnings

AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR – Get Free Report) shares traded up 6% on Friday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock traded as high as $150.65 and last traded at $150.00. 102,227 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 65% from the average session volume of 295,291 shares. The stock had previously closed at $141.49.

The industrial products company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.01. AptarGroup had a net margin of 9.00% and a return on equity of 15.31%. The firm had revenue of $910.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $930.15 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.23 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 25th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This is a positive change from AptarGroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 25th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. AptarGroup’s payout ratio is currently 38.63%.

ATR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. William Blair raised AptarGroup from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on AptarGroup from $163.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on AptarGroup from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th.

In other AptarGroup news, EVP Kimberly Chainey sold 825 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.77, for a total value of $121,085.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,293,337.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Marc Prieur sold 3,200 shares of AptarGroup stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.92, for a total transaction of $476,544.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,616 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,474,454.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kimberly Chainey sold 825 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.77, for a total transaction of $121,085.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,293,337.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,659 shares of company stock valued at $1,269,976. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AptarGroup in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 8,850.0% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 179 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 281.0% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 240 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of AptarGroup in the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in shares of AptarGroup by 4,983.3% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 305 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. 88.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The stock has a market capitalization of $9.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $145.05 and its 200-day moving average is $141.21.

AptarGroup, Inc designs and manufactures a range of drug delivery, consumer product dispensing, and active material science solutions and services for the pharmaceutical, beauty, personal care, home care, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through Aptar Pharma, Aptar Beauty, and Aptar Closures segments.

