Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:APVO) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:APVO – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 668,300 shares, an increase of 91.7% from the June 30th total of 348,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,240,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Aptevo Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Aptevo Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ:APVO opened at $0.41 on Friday. Aptevo Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.28 and a fifty-two week high of $48.40. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.05.

Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($9.95) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($14.10) by $4.15. As a group, analysts forecast that Aptevo Therapeutics will post -8.86 EPS for the current year.

About Aptevo Therapeutics

Aptevo Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage research and development biotechnology company, focuses on developing immunotherapeutic candidates for the treatment of various forms of cancer in the United States. It develops its products using ADAPTIR and ADAPTIR-FLEX platforms to generate monospecific, bispecific, and multi-specific antibody candidates capable of enhancing the human immune system against cancer cells.

