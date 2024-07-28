APx Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:APXI) Short Interest Down 50.0% in July

APx Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:APXI – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 50.0% from the June 30th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Spartan Fund Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of APx Acquisition Corp. I during the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Cowen AND Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of APx Acquisition Corp. I during the 4th quarter worth $169,000. K2 Principal Fund L.P. acquired a new position in shares of APx Acquisition Corp. I during the 4th quarter worth $253,000. Berkley W R Corp raised its stake in shares of APx Acquisition Corp. I by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 277,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,099,000 after buying an additional 40,339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flow State Investments L.P. acquired a new position in shares of APx Acquisition Corp. I during the 4th quarter worth $518,000. 51.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ APXI opened at $11.60 on Friday. APx Acquisition Corp. I has a one year low of $9.86 and a one year high of $11.62. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.45.

APx Acquisition Corp. I. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. APx Acquisition Corp. I. was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Mexico City, Mexico.

