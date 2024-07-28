Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQST) Short Interest Up 35.9% in July

Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQST – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,370,000 shares, an increase of 35.9% from the June 30th total of 7,630,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,700,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.1 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on AQST shares. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, May 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in a research report on Friday. Finally, Leerink Partnrs upgraded shares of Aquestive Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Aquestive Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.83.

Aquestive Therapeutics Trading Up 10.7 %

Shares of AQST opened at $3.82 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $347.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.10 and a beta of 2.80. Aquestive Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.25 and a 1-year high of $6.23.

Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $12.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.22 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Aquestive Therapeutics will post -0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aquestive Therapeutics

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of AQST. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in Aquestive Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Aquestive Therapeutics by 115.5% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 29,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 15,601 shares in the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC bought a new stake in Aquestive Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in Aquestive Therapeutics by 219.7% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 102,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after acquiring an additional 70,666 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.45% of the company’s stock.

Aquestive Therapeutics Company Profile

Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company in the United States and internationally. The company markets Sympazan, an oral soluble film formulation of clobazam for the treatment of lennox-gastaut syndrome; Suboxone, a sublingual film formulation of buprenorphine and naloxone for the treatment of opioid dependence; Zuplenz, an oral soluble film formulation of ondansetron for the treatment of nausea and vomiting associated with chemotherapy and post-operative recovery; and Azstarys, a once-daily product for the treatment of attention deficit hyperactivity disorder.

