Arch Capital Group (ACGL) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Free Report) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, July 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.16 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Get Arch Capital Group alerts:

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The insurance provider reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.39. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 21.85% and a net margin of 33.65%. The firm had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.73 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Arch Capital Group to post $9 EPS for the current fiscal year and $9 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Arch Capital Group Trading Up 2.6 %

Shares of ACGL opened at $96.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. Arch Capital Group has a 52-week low of $72.85 and a 52-week high of $103.79. The firm has a market cap of $36.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.65, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.58. The business’s fifty day moving average is $99.59 and its 200-day moving average is $92.53.

Insider Activity at Arch Capital Group

Analyst Ratings Changes

In other Arch Capital Group news, CEO David Gansberg sold 10,000 shares of Arch Capital Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.64, for a total transaction of $966,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 228,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,037,302.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ACGL shares. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Arch Capital Group from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $119.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. StockNews.com raised shares of Arch Capital Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Arch Capital Group from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Arch Capital Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.87.

Read Our Latest Report on Arch Capital Group

Arch Capital Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Arch Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arch Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.