Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGLN) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Jul 28th, 2024

Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGLNGet Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,800 shares, a decrease of 25.4% from the June 30th total of 11,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 22,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Arch Capital Group Stock Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ ACGLN opened at $19.44 on Friday. Arch Capital Group has a 1-year low of $16.49 and a 1-year high of $21.21. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.51 and a 200-day moving average of $19.93.

Arch Capital Group Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.2844 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.85%.

About Arch Capital Group

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

