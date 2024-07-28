Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGLO) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGLO – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,900 shares, an increase of 38.0% from the June 30th total of 7,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Arch Capital Group Stock Performance

ACGLO opened at $22.47 on Friday. Arch Capital Group has a 1-year low of $19.20 and a 1-year high of $24.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.06.

Arch Capital Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, June 30th. Investors of record on Saturday, June 15th were issued a $0.3406 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.06%. This is a positive change from Arch Capital Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Arch Capital Group

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Arch Capital Group stock. Cove Street Capital LLC bought a new stake in Arch Capital Group Ltd. ( NASDAQ:ACGLO Free Report ) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $169,000.

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

