Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGLO) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGLO – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,900 shares, an increase of 38.0% from the June 30th total of 7,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.
Arch Capital Group Stock Performance
ACGLO opened at $22.47 on Friday. Arch Capital Group has a 1-year low of $19.20 and a 1-year high of $24.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.06.
Arch Capital Group Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, June 30th. Investors of record on Saturday, June 15th were issued a $0.3406 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.06%. This is a positive change from Arch Capital Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34.
About Arch Capital Group
Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.
