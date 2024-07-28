Ardagh Metal Packaging (NYSE:AMBP) PT Raised to $4.25

Ardagh Metal Packaging (NYSE:AMBP – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Wells Fargo & Company from $3.95 to $4.25 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 16.76% from the stock’s current price.

AMBP has been the topic of several other research reports. Citigroup cut their price target on Ardagh Metal Packaging from $4.50 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Bank of America downgraded Ardagh Metal Packaging from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $4.10 to $3.50 in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Ardagh Metal Packaging from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $5.00 to $3.75 in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ardagh Metal Packaging currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.67.

Ardagh Metal Packaging Trading Down 0.5 %

AMBP opened at $3.64 on Friday. Ardagh Metal Packaging has a one year low of $2.57 and a one year high of $4.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.00, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.62. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.21, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

Ardagh Metal Packaging (NYSE:AMBP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. Ardagh Metal Packaging had a positive return on equity of 81.02% and a negative net margin of 1.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.04 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Ardagh Metal Packaging will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ardagh Metal Packaging

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMBP. Brightline Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Ardagh Metal Packaging during the fourth quarter valued at about $8,582,000. Grizzlyrock Capital LLC bought a new stake in Ardagh Metal Packaging during the fourth quarter valued at about $9,360,000. ING Groep NV raised its holdings in Ardagh Metal Packaging by 548.0% during the fourth quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 1,756,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,743,000 after acquiring an additional 1,485,000 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ardagh Metal Packaging during the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Ardagh Metal Packaging by 45.4% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 72,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 22,699 shares during the period. 16.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Ardagh Metal Packaging

Ardagh Metal Packaging SA, together with its subsidiaries, supplies consumer metal beverage cans in Europe, the United States, and Brazil. Its products are used in various end-use categories, including beer, carbonated soft drinks, energy drinks, hard seltzers, juices, pre-mixed cocktails, teas, sparkling waters, and wine.

