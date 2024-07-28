Ardor (ARDR) Price Tops $0.0717 on Exchanges

Ardor (ARDR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on July 28th. One Ardor coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0717 or 0.00000106 BTC on popular exchanges. Ardor has a total market cap of $71.66 million and $5.35 million worth of Ardor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Ardor has traded 2.1% lower against the dollar.

Get Ardor alerts:

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.67 or 0.00040897 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.54 or 0.00008183 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.59 or 0.00014175 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.37 or 0.00009412 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0690 or 0.00000102 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0903 or 0.00000133 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00001852 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00004716 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000621 BTC.

Ardor Profile

Ardor (CRYPTO:ARDR) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 24th, 2017. Ardor’s total supply is 998,999,495 coins. The Reddit community for Ardor is https://reddit.com/r/ardor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ardor’s official message board is ardorforum.org. Ardor’s official Twitter account is @ardorplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ardor is www.jelurida.com/ardor.

Buying and Selling Ardor

According to CryptoCompare, “Ardor (ARDR) is a cryptocurrency token used to secure the Ardor network. It operates on a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism, allowing holders to stake their tokens to validate and forge new blocks. The Ardor Platform is a scalable, multi-chain blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS) platform, separating the network security chain from transactional chains for scalability and customization. ARDR tokens are used for securing the network, paying fees for child chain creation, and participating in decision-making processes within the network.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ardor directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ardor should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ardor using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ardor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ardor and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.