argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) Shares Gap Down to $486.33

argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $486.33, but opened at $476.04. argenx shares last traded at $480.41, with a volume of 46,482 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on ARGX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised argenx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Oppenheimer raised argenx from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $546.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of argenx in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on argenx from $485.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $607.00 price target (up from $535.00) on shares of argenx in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, argenx currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $539.05.

argenx Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $29.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -87.36 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $415.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $394.88.

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.89) by $1.34. argenx had a negative return on equity of 9.97% and a negative net margin of 12.31%. The business had revenue of $489.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $436.66 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.69) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that argenx SE will post -2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On argenx

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ARGX. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of argenx by 620.0% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 72 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp grew its stake in argenx by 590.0% during the 2nd quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 69 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in argenx by 420.0% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 78 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in argenx during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in argenx during the 4th quarter worth $60,000. 60.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

argenx Company Profile

argenx SE, a biotechnology company, engages in the developing of various therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases in the United States, Japan, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and China. Its lead product candidate is efgartigimod for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis, immune thrombocytopenia, pemphigus vulgaris, generalized myasthenia gravis, chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy, thyroid eye disease, bullous pemphigoid, myositis, primary sjögren's syndrome, post-covid postural orthostatic tachycardia syndrome, membranous nephropathy, lupus nephropathy, anca-associated vasculitis, and antibody mediated rejection; ENHANZE SC; Empasiprubart for multifocal motor neuropath, delayed graft function, and dermatomyositis; and ARGX-119 for congenital myasthenic syndrome and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

