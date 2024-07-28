Arogo Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AOGO) Short Interest Update

Arogo Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AOGO – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,100 shares, a drop of 34.1% from the June 30th total of 21,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days. Approximately 1.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

NASDAQ AOGO opened at $10.98 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.88. Arogo Capital Acquisition has a one year low of $10.50 and a one year high of $11.67.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Clear Street LLC grew its position in shares of Arogo Capital Acquisition by 731.3% in the 4th quarter. Clear Street LLC now owns 21,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 18,633 shares during the last quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arogo Capital Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $226,000. Tidal Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arogo Capital Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $224,000. Finally, K2 Principal Fund L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Arogo Capital Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $788,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.63% of the company’s stock.

Arogo Capital Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on businesses in transportation and technology industries within the electric vehicles technology, smart mobility, or sustainable transportation.

