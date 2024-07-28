Arrow Dow Jones Global Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:GYLD) Shares Up 0.4%

Shares of Arrow Dow Jones Global Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:GYLD – Get Free Report) shot up 0.4% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $13.24 and last traded at $13.24. 141 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 2,939 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.19.

Arrow Dow Jones Global Yield ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $21.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.31 and a beta of 0.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.12.

Arrow Dow Jones Global Yield ETF Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Arrow Dow Jones Global Yield ETF (GYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund tracks an index weighted equally between equities, sovereign debt, corporate debt, real estate and energy. The ETF seeks to invest in 150 securities and provide monthly distributions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Arrow Dow Jones Global Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrow Dow Jones Global Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.