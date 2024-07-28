Arrow Financial (NASDAQ:AROW) Posts Earnings Results

Arrow Financial (NASDAQ:AROW – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $55.83 million during the quarter. Arrow Financial had a net margin of 14.94% and a return on equity of 8.52%.

Shares of NASDAQ AROW opened at $32.17 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $26.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.94. The company has a market capitalization of $537.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.71 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Arrow Financial has a twelve month low of $16.65 and a twelve month high of $32.92.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th will be given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 12th. Arrow Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.81%.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Arrow Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd.

In related news, Director Raymond F. O’conor sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.63, for a total transaction of $94,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 46,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,096,880.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.55% of the company’s stock.

Arrow Financial Corporation, a bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and financial products and services. The company's deposit products include demand deposits, interest-bearing checking accounts, savings deposits, time deposits, and other time deposits. Its lending activities comprise commercial loans, such as term loans, time notes, and lines of credit; and commercial real estate loans to finance real estate purchases, refinancing, expansions, and enhancement to commercial properties, as well as commercial construction and land development loans to finance projects.

