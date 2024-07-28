Art’s-Way Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:ARTW) Short Interest Update

Art’s-Way Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:ARTW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, an increase of 160.0% from the June 30th total of 500 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 5,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Art’s-Way Manufacturing in a research note on Sunday, July 21st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.
Art’s-Way Manufacturing Stock Performance
About Art’s-Way Manufacturing
Art's-Way Manufacturing Co, Inc manufactures and sells agricultural equipment, specialized modular science and agricultural buildings in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Agricultural Products and Modular Buildings. The Agricultural Products segment offers various specialized farm machinery, including portable and stationary animal feed processing equipment and related attachments; hay and forage equipment, such as forage boxes, bale processors, running gears, and dump boxes; manure spreaders; sugar beet harvesting equipment; dirt work equipment; and after-market service parts.
