Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) Shares Sold by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC cut its holdings in shares of Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN – Free Report) by 84.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,982 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,520 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Asana were worth $124,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC acquired a new position in Asana in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,246,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Asana by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,213,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,705,000 after acquiring an additional 434,003 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Asana in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,500,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Asana by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,782,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,891,000 after acquiring an additional 235,135 shares during the period. Finally, Ghisallo Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Asana in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,731,000. 26.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Asana from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Asana from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Asana in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Asana from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Asana from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Asana currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.17.

In other Asana news, CFO Tim M. Wan sold 28,856 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.44, for a total transaction of $330,112.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,050,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,015,248.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Asana news, CFO Tim M. Wan sold 28,856 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.44, for a total transaction of $330,112.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,050,284 shares in the company, valued at $12,015,248.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Tim M. Wan sold 10,000 shares of Asana stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,050,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,754,260. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 79,443 shares of company stock worth $951,976. 63.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Asana stock opened at $15.37 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.14 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Asana, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.29 and a 12-month high of $24.81.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $172.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $168.53 million. Asana had a negative net margin of 38.55% and a negative return on equity of 77.48%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Asana, Inc. will post -1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. Its platform helps organizations to orchestrate work from daily tasks to cross-functional strategic initiatives; manage work across a portfolio of projects or workflows, see progress against goals, identify bottlenecks, resource constraints, and milestones; and communicate company-wide goals, monitor status, and oversee work across projects and portfolios to gain real-time insights.

