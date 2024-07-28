ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) Given “Buy” Rating at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of ASGN (NYSE:ASGN – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a $115.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock.

Get ASGN alerts:

ASGN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of ASGN from $99.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of ASGN from $95.00 to $94.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $97.22.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on ASGN

ASGN Stock Up 2.3 %

ASGN stock opened at $94.86 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $92.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $96.00. ASGN has a 12 month low of $75.85 and a 12 month high of $106.42. The company has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.96, a PEG ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 1.40.

ASGN (NYSE:ASGN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. ASGN had a return on equity of 14.30% and a net margin of 4.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.59 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that ASGN will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at ASGN

In other ASGN news, President Randolph C. Blazer sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total transaction of $588,000.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 101,923 shares in the company, valued at $9,988,454. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Carol Lindstrom sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.04, for a total transaction of $97,040.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $547,208.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, President Randolph C. Blazer sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total transaction of $588,000.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 101,923 shares in the company, valued at $9,988,454. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of ASGN

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Argent Capital Management LLC grew its stake in ASGN by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 5,917 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $569,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of ASGN in the 1st quarter valued at about $154,000. Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ASGN during the first quarter worth about $512,000. Reinhart Partners LLC. grew its position in shares of ASGN by 0.9% during the first quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. now owns 548,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $57,440,000 after buying an additional 4,931 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in ASGN by 1,851.6% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 19,887 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,753,000 after acquiring an additional 18,868 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.36% of the company’s stock.

About ASGN

(Get Free Report)

ASGN Incorporated engages in the provision of information technology (IT) services and solutions in the technology, digital, and creative fields for commercial and government sectors in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It operates through two segments: Commercial and Federal Government. The Commercial Segment provides consulting, creative digital marketing, and permanent placement services primarily to enterprise clients.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ASGN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASGN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.