ASP Isotopes Inc. (NASDAQ:ASPI) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

ASP Isotopes Inc. (NASDAQ:ASPI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,470,000 shares, an increase of 92.6% from the June 30th total of 2,840,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,050,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.2 days. Approximately 15.6% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of ASP Isotopes from $5.25 to $5.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th.

ASP Isotopes Stock Performance

Shares of ASPI opened at $2.75 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.57, a quick ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.50. The company has a market cap of $181.31 million, a PE ratio of -5.19 and a beta of 5.12. ASP Isotopes has a 12-month low of $0.83 and a 12-month high of $5.67.

ASP Isotopes (NASDAQ:ASPI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.84 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ASP Isotopes will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, major shareholder Ak Jensen Investment Managemen purchased 61,849 shares of ASP Isotopes stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.40 per share, for a total transaction of $210,286.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,678,723 shares in the company, valued at $22,707,658.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have purchased a total of 136,162 shares of company stock worth $437,588 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 26.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of ASP Isotopes

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HTLF Bank purchased a new stake in ASP Isotopes during the fourth quarter valued at about $141,000. Rathbones Group PLC bought a new position in shares of ASP Isotopes during the 4th quarter valued at about $272,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of ASP Isotopes during the 2nd quarter valued at about $381,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in ASP Isotopes by 479.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,021,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,217,000 after buying an additional 844,705 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in ASP Isotopes by 477.0% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 83,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 69,176 shares in the last quarter. 16.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ASP Isotopes Company Profile

ASP Isotopes Inc, a development stage advanced materials company, focuses on the production, distribution, marketing, and sale of isotopes. It engages in the production and commercialization of Molybdenum-100, a non-radioactive isotope for the medical industry; Carbon-14; and Silicon-28. The company is also developing Quantum Enrichment technology to produce Ytterbium-176, Nickel-64, Lithium 6, Lithium7, and Uranium-235.

