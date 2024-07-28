Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $219.50.

AZPN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. William Blair raised Aspen Technology to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $230.00 price target on shares of Aspen Technology in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Aspen Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $185.00 to $255.00 in a report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Aspen Technology from $196.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th.

Aspen Technology Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of AZPN stock opened at $192.94 on Friday. Aspen Technology has a twelve month low of $162.26 and a twelve month high of $224.77. The company has a market capitalization of $12.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -438.49, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $201.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $200.09.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.39. Aspen Technology had a negative net margin of 2.46% and a positive return on equity of 2.76%. The business had revenue of $278.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $251.65 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Aspen Technology will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aspen Technology

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AZPN. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Aspen Technology by 38.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 553,862 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $110,014,000 after purchasing an additional 153,897 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Aspen Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,630,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Aspen Technology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,309,000. Clean Energy Transition LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Aspen Technology in the first quarter worth $22,110,000. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in shares of Aspen Technology by 52.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 293,778 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,657,000 after acquiring an additional 101,586 shares during the period. 45.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Aspen Technology

About Aspen Technology

Aspen Technology, Inc provides industrial software that focuses on helping customers in asset-intensive industries worldwide. The company's solutions address complex environments where it is critical to optimize the asset design, operation, and maintenance lifecycle. Its software is used in performance engineering, modeling and design, supply chain management, predictive and prescriptive maintenance, digital grid management, and industrial data management.

