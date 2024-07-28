Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) PT Lowered to $25.00

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $27.00 to $25.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the bank’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 4.38% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on ASB. Baird R W cut shares of Associated Banc from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Associated Banc in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Associated Banc from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Associated Banc from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Associated Banc from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.56.

Shares of NYSE ASB opened at $23.95 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.19, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.95. Associated Banc has a 1 year low of $15.16 and a 1 year high of $24.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.11.

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.52. The company had revenue of $321.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $330.69 million. Associated Banc had a return on equity of 8.18% and a net margin of 7.93%. Associated Banc’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Associated Banc will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Associated Banc news, EVP John A. Utz sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.18, for a total value of $55,450.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 100,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,238,449.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Associated Banc news, EVP John A. Utz sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.18, for a total value of $55,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 100,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,238,449.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nicole M. Kitowski sold 5,019 shares of Associated Banc stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.23, for a total value of $106,553.37. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $806,591.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Associated Banc during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,722,000. LSV Asset Management increased its position in shares of Associated Banc by 43.3% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,050,813 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $87,133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224,216 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Associated Banc by 50.2% in the 4th quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 2,181,042 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,652,000 after buying an additional 728,555 shares in the last quarter. M&G Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Associated Banc in the first quarter valued at $8,057,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Associated Banc by 66.1% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 621,784 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,300,000 after buying an additional 247,507 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.98% of the company’s stock.

Associated Banc-Corp, a bank holding company, provides various banking and nonbanking products to individuals and businesses in Wisconsin, Illinois, and Minnesota. The company offers lending solutions, including commercial loans and lines of credit, commercial real estate financing, construction loans, letters of credit, leasing, asset based lending and equipment finance, loan syndications products, residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, personal and installment loans, auto finance and business loans, and business lines of credit.

