Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) PT Raised to $24.00 at Piper Sandler

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by equities research analysts at Piper Sandler from $23.00 to $24.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the bank’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 0.21% from the stock’s current price.

ASB has been the topic of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Associated Banc from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Associated Banc in a report on Friday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Associated Banc from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Associated Banc from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Associated Banc from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.56.

ASB stock opened at $23.95 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.19, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.95. Associated Banc has a 12-month low of $15.16 and a 12-month high of $24.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $21.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.11.

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.52. Associated Banc had a return on equity of 8.18% and a net margin of 7.93%. The business had revenue of $321.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $330.69 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Associated Banc will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Nicole M. Kitowski sold 5,019 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.23, for a total value of $106,553.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $806,591.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Associated Banc news, EVP Nicole M. Kitowski sold 5,019 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.23, for a total value of $106,553.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $806,591.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP John A. Utz sold 2,500 shares of Associated Banc stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.18, for a total transaction of $55,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 100,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,238,449.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Associated Banc by 76.4% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 22,343 shares of the bank’s stock worth $478,000 after buying an additional 9,679 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of Associated Banc by 66.1% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 621,784 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,300,000 after purchasing an additional 247,507 shares in the last quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Associated Banc in the 4th quarter worth $191,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its position in Associated Banc by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 14,362 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Point Inc. bought a new stake in Associated Banc during the fourth quarter valued at about $845,000. 82.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Associated Banc-Corp, a bank holding company, provides various banking and nonbanking products to individuals and businesses in Wisconsin, Illinois, and Minnesota. The company offers lending solutions, including commercial loans and lines of credit, commercial real estate financing, construction loans, letters of credit, leasing, asset based lending and equipment finance, loan syndications products, residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, personal and installment loans, auto finance and business loans, and business lines of credit.

