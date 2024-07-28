Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) Shares Gap Down After Analyst Downgrade

Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Friday after Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on the stock from $27.00 to $25.00. The stock had previously closed at $23.93, but opened at $23.18. Robert W. Baird currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Associated Banc shares last traded at $23.59, with a volume of 209,872 shares changing hands.

Get Associated Banc alerts:

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Baird R W downgraded Associated Banc from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on Associated Banc from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Associated Banc in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Associated Banc from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Associated Banc from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.56.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Associated Banc

Insider Activity at Associated Banc

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Associated Banc

In other Associated Banc news, EVP Nicole M. Kitowski sold 5,019 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.23, for a total transaction of $106,553.37. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,993 shares in the company, valued at $806,591.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In related news, EVP John A. Utz sold 2,500 shares of Associated Banc stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.18, for a total transaction of $55,450.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 100,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,238,449.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Nicole M. Kitowski sold 5,019 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.23, for a total value of $106,553.37. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $806,591.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY lifted its position in shares of Associated Banc by 1.4% during the second quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 57,831 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,223,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Associated Banc during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $93,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Associated Banc by 54.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 34,729 shares of the bank’s stock worth $735,000 after buying an additional 12,296 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Associated Banc by 31.1% in the 2nd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,530 shares of the bank’s stock worth $603,000 after buying an additional 6,768 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Associated Banc by 14.1% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 55,365 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after acquiring an additional 6,852 shares in the last quarter. 82.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Associated Banc Stock Up 0.1 %

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $21.25 and a 200 day moving average of $21.11. The company has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a PE ratio of 24.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52. The firm had revenue of $321.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $330.69 million. Associated Banc had a return on equity of 8.18% and a net margin of 7.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Associated Banc-Corp will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

Associated Banc Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. Associated Banc’s dividend payout ratio is 88.89%.

Associated Banc Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Associated Banc-Corp, a bank holding company, provides various banking and nonbanking products to individuals and businesses in Wisconsin, Illinois, and Minnesota. The company offers lending solutions, including commercial loans and lines of credit, commercial real estate financing, construction loans, letters of credit, leasing, asset based lending and equipment finance, loan syndications products, residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, personal and installment loans, auto finance and business loans, and business lines of credit.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Associated Banc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Associated Banc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.