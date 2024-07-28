AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ:ASTS) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of AST SpaceMobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTS – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 3,917,732 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 48% from the previous session’s volume of 7,509,456 shares.The stock last traded at $17.58 and had previously closed at $16.64.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ASTS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on AST SpaceMobile from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. UBS Group upped their price objective on AST SpaceMobile from $7.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on AST SpaceMobile from $7.40 to $12.90 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th.

AST SpaceMobile Stock Up 13.2 %

The company has a current ratio of 7.51, a quick ratio of 7.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.53. The company has a market cap of $5.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.22 and a beta of 1.61.

AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ:ASTS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $0.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.00 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that AST SpaceMobile, Inc. will post -0.65 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AST SpaceMobile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of AST SpaceMobile by 56.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 472,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,489,000 after buying an additional 170,440 shares in the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AST SpaceMobile during the 2nd quarter worth $240,000. MBE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of AST SpaceMobile by 34.1% during the 2nd quarter. MBE Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 6,870 shares during the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AST SpaceMobile during the 2nd quarter worth $128,000. Finally, Accordant Advisory Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of AST SpaceMobile by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Accordant Advisory Group Inc now owns 162,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,890,000 after purchasing an additional 3,146 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.95% of the company’s stock.

AST SpaceMobile Company Profile

AST SpaceMobile, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and provides access to a space-based cellular broadband network for smartphones in the United States. Its SpaceMobile service provides cellular broadband services to end-users who are out of terrestrial cellular coverage. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Midland, Texas.

