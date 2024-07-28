Athabasca Oil (TSE:ATH) Sets New 1-Year High After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Athabasca Oil Co. (TSE:ATH – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Friday after National Bankshares raised their price target on the stock from C$7.00 to C$7.50. The company traded as high as C$5.60 and last traded at C$5.57, with a volume of 3629201 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$5.35.

ATH has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets set a C$6.50 price objective on shares of Athabasca Oil and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. TD Securities increased their price target on Athabasca Oil from C$5.50 to C$6.00 in a research report on Thursday. Desjardins downgraded Athabasca Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$5.75 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. National Bank Financial upgraded Athabasca Oil from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, ATB Capital boosted their price target on shares of Athabasca Oil from C$7.00 to C$7.50 in a report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$6.43.

In other news, Senior Officer Robert Anthony Broen sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.01, for a total value of C$501,000.00. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The company has a market cap of C$3.11 billion, a PE ratio of 69.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 2.18. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$5.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$4.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.54, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Athabasca Oil (TSE:ATH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The oil and gas exploration company reported C$0.17 EPS for the quarter. Athabasca Oil had a net margin of 3.63% and a return on equity of 2.65%. The firm had revenue of C$401.74 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Athabasca Oil Co. will post 0.5296656 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Athabasca Oil Company Profile

Athabasca Oil Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and production of thermal and light oil resource plays in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin in Alberta, Canada. It operates through Thermal Oil and Light Oil segments. The company's principal properties are in the Greater Kaybob areas near the Town of Fox Creek in northwestern Alberta; and the Leismer/Corner, Hangingstone, and Dover West projects located in the Athabasca region of northeastern Alberta.

