ATIF Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:ATIF) Short Interest Down 38.7% in July

ATIF Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:ATIF – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,700 shares, a decrease of 38.7% from the June 30th total of 9,300 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Get ATIF alerts:

ATIF Stock Down 6.1 %

Shares of ATIF opened at $0.79 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $9.39 million, a PE ratio of -1.52 and a beta of -0.39. ATIF has a 52-week low of $0.65 and a 52-week high of $2.00.

ATIF (NASDAQ:ATIF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 14th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.20 million during the quarter. ATIF had a negative net margin of 1,017.40% and a negative return on equity of 335.49%.

About ATIF

ATIF Holdings Limited operates as a business consulting company in Hong Kong, the United States, and Mexico. It offers financial consulting services to small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs). The company primarily focuses on helping clients going public on the national stock exchanges and OTC markets in the United States.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ATIF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ATIF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.