Atlanticus (NASDAQ:ATLC) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Atlanticus Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:ATLC – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 16,813 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 0% from the previous session’s volume of 16,803 shares.The stock last traded at $35.58 and had previously closed at $35.99.

Several brokerages recently commented on ATLC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on Atlanticus in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded Atlanticus from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $39.00 price target on shares of Atlanticus in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on Atlanticus in a research note on Friday, June 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.25.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $29.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $525.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.39 and a beta of 1.88.

Atlanticus (NASDAQ:ATLC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 10th. The credit services provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $290.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $309.78 million. Atlanticus had a return on equity of 26.67% and a net margin of 8.67%. Equities analysts predict that Atlanticus Holdings Co. will post 4.52 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Deal W. Hudson sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.05, for a total value of $31,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 68,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,788,462.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 51.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Atlanticus by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 602,272 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $23,290,000 after acquiring an additional 7,234 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Atlanticus by 5.2% in the first quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 26,040 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $771,000 after acquiring an additional 1,285 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in shares of Atlanticus by 65.5% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,324 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC grew its holdings in shares of Atlanticus by 7.5% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 15,094 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $447,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Atlanticus by 1.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 258,689 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $7,655,000 after acquiring an additional 2,453 shares in the last quarter. 14.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Atlanticus Holdings Corporation, a financial technology company, provides credit and related financial services and products to customers the United States. It operates in two segments, Credit as a Service, and Auto Finance. The Credit as a Service segment originates a range of consumer loan products, such as private label and general purpose credit cards originated by lenders through various channels, including retail and healthcare, direct mail solicitation, digital marketing, and partnerships with third parties; and offers credit to their customers for the purchase of various goods and services, including consumer electronics, furniture, elective medical procedures, healthcare, and home-improvements by partnering with retailers, healthcare providers, and other service providers.

