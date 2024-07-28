Atomera (ATOM) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Atomera (NASDAQ:ATOM – Get Free Report) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, July 30th. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Atomera (NASDAQ:ATOM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The technology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $0.02 million for the quarter.

NASDAQ ATOM opened at $3.49 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.85 million, a P/E ratio of -4.47 and a beta of 1.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.47. Atomera has a 1 year low of $3.43 and a 1 year high of $9.19. The company has a current ratio of 6.78, a quick ratio of 6.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Atomera Incorporated engages in the developing, commercializing, and licensing proprietary processes and technologies for the semiconductor industry in North America and the Asia Pacific. The company's lead technology is the Mears Silicon Technology, a thin film of reengineered silicon that can be applied as a transistor channel enhancement to CMOS-type transistors.

