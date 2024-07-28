AT&T (NYSE:T) PT Raised to $19.00

AT&T (NYSE:T – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Evercore ISI from $18.00 to $19.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have an in-line rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on AT&T in a research note on Monday, July 1st. They set a buy rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com cut AT&T from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on AT&T from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on AT&T from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on AT&T from $22.50 to $23.00 and gave the stock a sector outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AT&T currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $22.33.

AT&T Price Performance

Shares of NYSE T opened at $19.01 on Thursday. AT&T has a 1-year low of $13.89 and a 1-year high of $19.74. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.32 and a 200-day moving average of $17.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $136.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.22, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.58.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.57. AT&T had a return on equity of 14.16% and a net margin of 10.41%. The business had revenue of $29.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that AT&T will post 2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be issued a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 10th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.84%. AT&T’s payout ratio is currently 59.68%.

Institutional Trading of AT&T

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of T. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. First Pacific Financial raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 166.7% during the first quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 1,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 176.6% during the second quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 1,867 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 35.3% during the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 2,322 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

