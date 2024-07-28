AT&T (NYSE:T) PT Raised to $24.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Free Report) had its price target upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

Get AT&T alerts:

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on AT&T from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays raised their price objective on AT&T from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday. Scotiabank raised their price target on AT&T from $22.50 to $23.00 and gave the stock a sector outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a buy rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $22.33.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on AT&T

AT&T Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:T opened at $19.01 on Thursday. AT&T has a 52 week low of $13.89 and a 52 week high of $19.74. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $18.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.47. The company has a market cap of $136.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.22, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57. The business had revenue of $29.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.05 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 14.16% and a net margin of 10.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. Research analysts predict that AT&T will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be given a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.84%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 10th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.68%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. First Pacific Financial increased its position in shares of AT&T by 166.7% during the first quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 1,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA increased its position in shares of AT&T by 176.6% during the second quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 1,867 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA increased its position in shares of AT&T by 35.3% during the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 2,322 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. 57.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AT&T

(Get Free Report)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.