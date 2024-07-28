Audioboom Group (LON:BOOM) Shares Down 6.8%

Audioboom Group plc (LON:BOOM – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 6.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 225 ($2.91) and last traded at GBX 226.50 ($2.93). 55,765 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 16% from the average session volume of 66,737 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 243 ($3.14).

Get Audioboom Group alerts:

Audioboom Group Trading Up 9.3 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.18, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 244.79 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 250.38. The stock has a market cap of £40.54 million, a PE ratio of -266.13 and a beta of 1.23.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Michael Tobin acquired 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 226 ($2.92) per share, with a total value of £9,040 ($11,691.67). Insiders acquired a total of 12,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,789,000 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 30.53% of the company’s stock.

Audioboom Group Company Profile

Audioboom Group plc, a podcast company, operates a spoken-word audio platform for hosting, distributing, and monetizing content primarily in the United Kingdom and the United States. The company's platform allows content distributed through Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Pandora, Amazon Music, Deezer, Google Podcasts, iHeartRadio, RadioPublic, Saavn, Stitcher, Facebook, and Twitter, as well as a partner's own websites and mobile apps.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Audioboom Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Audioboom Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.