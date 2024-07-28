AudioCodes (AUDC) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

AudioCodes (NASDAQ:AUDC – Get Free Report) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, July 30th. Analysts expect AudioCodes to post earnings of $0.18 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
AudioCodes (NASDAQ:AUDC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.02. AudioCodes had a net margin of 4.50% and a return on equity of 9.66%. The business had revenue of $60.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.66 million. On average, analysts expect AudioCodes to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
AudioCodes Price Performance
AUDC stock opened at $10.90 on Friday. AudioCodes has a 52-week low of $7.14 and a 52-week high of $14.45. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $330.49 million, a P/E ratio of 30.28 and a beta of 0.88.
About AudioCodes
AudioCodes Ltd. provides advanced communications software, products, and productivity solutions for the digital workplace worldwide. The company offers solutions, products, and services for unified communications, contact centers, hosted business services, Voice.AI, and service provider businesses. Its products include session border controllers, life cycle management solutions, VoIP network routing solutions, media gateways and servers, multi-service business routers, IP phones solutions, and value-added applications, as well as professional services.
