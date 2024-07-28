AudioEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEYE) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

AudioEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEYE – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 894,400 shares, a growth of 56.6% from the June 30th total of 571,000 shares. Currently, 15.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 277,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.2 days.

A number of equities analysts have commented on AEYE shares. Roth Mkm assumed coverage on shares of AudioEye in a research note on Friday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on AudioEye from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of AudioEye in a research report on Friday. B. Riley lifted their target price on AudioEye from $14.00 to $18.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Roth Capital upgraded AudioEye to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.13.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in AudioEye by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 309,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,095,000 after acquiring an additional 6,929 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of AudioEye during the second quarter valued at $348,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of AudioEye in the first quarter worth about $137,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in AudioEye by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 12,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in AudioEye in the 1st quarter worth about $116,000. 51.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ AEYE opened at $27.15 on Friday. AudioEye has a 1 year low of $3.75 and a 1 year high of $27.31. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.76. The company has a market cap of $316.03 million, a P/E ratio of -69.62 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

AudioEye, Inc provides patented, internet content publication, distribution software, and related services to Internet and other media to people regardless of their device, location, or disabilities in the United States. Its software and services enable conversion of digital content into accessible formats and allows for real time distribution to end users on any Internet connected device.

