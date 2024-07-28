AudioEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEYE) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

AudioEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEYE – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 894,400 shares, a growth of 56.6% from the June 30th total of 571,000 shares. Currently, 15.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 277,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.2 days.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of equities analysts have commented on AEYE shares. Roth Mkm assumed coverage on shares of AudioEye in a research note on Friday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on AudioEye from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of AudioEye in a research report on Friday. B. Riley lifted their target price on AudioEye from $14.00 to $18.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Roth Capital upgraded AudioEye to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.13.
Read Our Latest Stock Report on AudioEye
Institutional Investors Weigh In On AudioEye
AudioEye Stock Up 38.2 %
Shares of NASDAQ AEYE opened at $27.15 on Friday. AudioEye has a 1 year low of $3.75 and a 1 year high of $27.31. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.76. The company has a market cap of $316.03 million, a P/E ratio of -69.62 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13.
AudioEye Company Profile
AudioEye, Inc provides patented, internet content publication, distribution software, and related services to Internet and other media to people regardless of their device, location, or disabilities in the United States. Its software and services enable conversion of digital content into accessible formats and allows for real time distribution to end users on any Internet connected device.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than AudioEye
- How to Find Undervalued Stocks
- Why Call Options Volume for These 2 Stocks Spiked Together
- Trading Halts Explained
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/22 – 7/26
- What is Forex and How Does it Work?
- 3M Surprises and Rebound Accelerates: It Isn’t Too Late To Get In
Receive News & Ratings for AudioEye Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AudioEye and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.